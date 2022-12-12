Oxen Trading Down 1.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $146,541.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,002.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00440729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.00883537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00107737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00267519 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,063,730 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.