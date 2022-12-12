Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.33

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 13061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.