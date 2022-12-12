Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.33

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 13061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

