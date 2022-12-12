Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

