Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 100.7% in November

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the November 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. 203,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,495. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.34. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.31) to GBX 910 ($11.16) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.96) to GBX 998 ($12.24) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,009.71.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

