PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.
Shares of PEP opened at $183.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
