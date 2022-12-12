Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in November

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PYNKF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

