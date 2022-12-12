Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,066,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
