Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,066,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.