Persistence Market Capitalization Reaches $80.01 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $80.01 million and $242,764.06 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 157,975,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,045 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

