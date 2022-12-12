Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.09. 207,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,488,107. The firm has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.