Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

