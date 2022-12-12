Pi Financial Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) to Neutral

Pi Financial lowered shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. Cormark decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.98.
Shares of MAG opened at C$21.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 60.63. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.16.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
