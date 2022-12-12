PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in November

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

PPCCY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.