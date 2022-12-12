PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in November

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PPCCY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.
