Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,554. The firm has a market cap of C$570.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

