Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,554. The firm has a market cap of C$570.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
