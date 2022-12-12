Piper Sandler Boosts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $55.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

