Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 1,980.6% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PICC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,249. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pivotal Investment Co. III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Investment Co. III

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

