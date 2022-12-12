Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Director Dana Rebecca Gross Sells 15,262 Shares

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,463. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

