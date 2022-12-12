PLC Ultima (PLCU) One Day Volume Tops $5.02 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $1,054.91 or 0.06196903 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $638.92 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

