Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLMI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,572. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.