Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.22. 21,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,538. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

