Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.05. 56,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,441. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

