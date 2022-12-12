Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in OLO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 17,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,083. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,069 shares of company stock worth $47,574. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

