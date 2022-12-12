Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.03. 38,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,984. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.