Polygon Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005210 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $236.79 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $907.29 or 0.05330857 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00508212 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.91 or 0.30111812 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
