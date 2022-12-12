Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Up 0.7 %

BPOP opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.