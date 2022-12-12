PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans Special Dividend of $0.95

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

