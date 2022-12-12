Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 119,726 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,726 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bridgetown worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgetown by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTWN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.86. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.13. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

