Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMGMU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $480,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Priveterra Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Priveterra Acquisition Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.