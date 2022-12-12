Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.66 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00026960 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012147 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59833108 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,218,198.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

