PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $24.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

PSI Software AG develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, and water sectors, as well as for the district heating sector.

