PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PSI Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $24.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $39.10.
PSI Software Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSI Software (PSSWF)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.