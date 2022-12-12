Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 147.8% in November

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 44,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($69.47) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.16) to €62.50 ($65.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

