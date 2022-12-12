Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 14th (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 14th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 14th.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
