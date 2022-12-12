PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP James Holmes Sells 4,417 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PVH Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 965,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,985. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

