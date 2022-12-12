QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1,385.77 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00010933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.88187142 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,424.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

