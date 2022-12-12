QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.12 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $80.12 million and approximately $135,083.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00103942 USD and is down -23.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,338.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

