Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

QUTIF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.