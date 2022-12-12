Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 16,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,292,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $751.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.