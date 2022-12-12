Radicle Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $54.88 million and $2.75 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00009298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
