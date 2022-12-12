Radix (XRD) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Radix (XRD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Radix has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $190.30 million and approximately $361,957.23 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,144,596 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

