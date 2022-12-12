Rally Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and $465,577.17 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Rally Token Profile
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
