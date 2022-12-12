Rally Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and $465,577.17 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $911.99 or 0.05316257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00511599 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.65 or 0.30312476 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.