RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Volume of $821,873.53

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $821,873.53 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

