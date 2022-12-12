Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,098,976 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

