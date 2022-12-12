Raymond James Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $115.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.