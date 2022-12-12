Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

