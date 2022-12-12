Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 855,862 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 108,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 249,650 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

