Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Redfin worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Insider Activity

Redfin Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 30,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

