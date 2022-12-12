Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,806 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,728,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.11. 3,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

