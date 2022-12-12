Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 389 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

