Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.03. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,769. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.