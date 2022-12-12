Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,855 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB remained flat at $32.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

