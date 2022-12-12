Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in onsemi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in onsemi by 1,725.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in onsemi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.